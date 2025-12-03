Delhi air pollution: Rekha Gupta-led panel to monitor pollution levels, levy strict penalties on violators

The Delhi government has set up a new panel, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, to monitor pollution levels across the national capital. The decision aims to streamline oversight and enforcement concerning air quality, an issue that has drawn increasing attention in recent months. The panel is expected to play a key role in coordinating actions among various government branches and experts to address persistent pollution concerns in Delhi.

In addition to its monitoring role, the panel includes ministers from the Delhi cabinet as well as representatives from all relevant government departments. The inclusion of experts and scientists is designed to provide technical guidance and evidence-based recommendations. This structure seeks to enhance cross-departmental efforts and accountability in tackling pollution incidents.

All government departments have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of penalties for any pollution-related violations. The penalties will apply to individuals, private bodies, and government agencies, reflecting a broad enforcement strategy.

Officials noted that the new panel aims to provide a focused approach to pollution monitoring and compliance.

Earlier in the day, the Centre ordered Delhi-NCR authorities to crack down on highly polluting industries that miss the December 31 deadline for installing real-time emission monitoring systems and air pollution control devices.

The Centre has also directed Delhi-NCR states to finalise their 2026 air pollution control plans within this month. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) chairperson Vir Vikram Yadav said that 2,254 highly polluting industries in the region have not yet installed and connected their Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) to the CPCB server.

"Strict action, including closure, will be taken against industries that do not meet the December 31 deadline," he said.

All medium and large red-category units in the food and food processing, textile and metal processing sectors in Delhi-NCR are mandated to install OCEMS for real-time monitoring of emissions, stack gases and industrial operations, he added.

The air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with an AQI reading of 333 as of 5:30 pm on Wednesday. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest AQI reading of 388 whereas the lowest was recorded at 236 at Mandir Marg.