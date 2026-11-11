Delhi air quality improves to ‘poor’ as AQI drops to 299; here’s what may happen next

Palawat added that the speed is expected to remain high for the next couple of days, which might lead to a further improvement in the AQI.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, the particulate matter concentrations in the air, PM2.5 and PM10, are also set to decline for the next two days.

Of the 58 monitoring stations that recorded data on Tuesday, air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category at 28, ‘poor’ at 28 and moderate at two. No monitoring station recorded ‘severe’ air quality.

Advertisement

The air quality monitoring stations at Delhi Cantonment area and Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, with the average AQI at the locations settling at 135 and 155, respectively.

The city's average AQI improved from 344 on Monday to 299 on Tuesday.

Don't Miss: Delhi’s Diwali air hit 3,744 as 125 pollution readings went missing from CPCB records: Here’s what the data shows

Transport remains the biggest co ntributor

PM10 was the predominant pollutant in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi, the transport sector was set to be the largest contributor to the city's pollution on Tuesday, accounting for 18 per cent.

Stubble burning was set to contribute 2 per cent, with forecasts suggesting that the contribution might go up to 7.9 per cent on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Satellite data showed that 559 residue-burning incidents were detected across six states on Monday.

Of these, 198 incidents were reported in Punjab, 17 in Haryana, 47 in Uttar Pradesh, 50 in Rajasthan, eight in Uttarakhand and 239 in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 8,665 farm-fire incidents have been detected across the six states between September 15 and November 9.

The data was provided by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) Laboratory of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in its bulletin.