'Delhi airport is a bloody...': Omar Abdullah fumes after IndiGo flight diverted to Jaipur at midnight

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday hit out at Delhi airport after enduring a frustrating travel ordeal that saw his IndiGo flight from Jammu diverted to Jaipur in the middle of the night. Stranded on the tarmac around 1 AM, Abdullah took to X to express his anger, calling the situation a "bloody shit show" and saying he had "no idea what time we will leave from here". He eventually reached Delhi just after 3 AM.

"Delhi airport is a bloody shit show (excuse my French but I’m in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I’ve no idea what time we will leave from here," he wrote on X.

Omar's comments came amid widespread flight delays caused by adverse weather in the Valley. On Saturday, at least six flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport, where moderate to heavy rainfall and hailstorms disrupted operations. The weather impact extended to Jammu, where chaotic scenes unfolded as hundreds of passengers were stranded following multiple flight delays and cancellations, throwing off their onward connections.

Reacting to Omar's post, RSS leader Ratan Sharda said the root cause of the trouble wasn't Delhi. "It's not Delhi shit show. Problem began at Srinagar airport. Then Jammu then Delhi. My family member was in same flight. She has to take 545 flight now to Mumbai! Yup. Quite a bad show."

With passengers voicing frustration on social media, airline operator IndiGo responded on X: "Our teams are monitoring the situation and will have smooth operations back on track as soon as the weather plays nice."



