A sudden spike in dust-laden winds has sent air quality levels tumbling across Delhi-NCR, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to enforce Stage-I actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP convened on May 16 following a sharp AQI deterioration observed the previous day due to long-range dust transport and high surface wind speeds. Despite forecasts predicting some relief, Delhi's air quality index remained stubbornly poor at 278.

“In view of persistent poor air quality and forecasts indicating continued dust influence, all actions under Stage-I of the extant GRAP are hereby invoked,” read the order signed by the Director (Technical) and Member Convenor of the Sub-Committee on GRAP.

Stage-I actions focus on curbing dust and emissions from various sources. Implementing agencies have been instructed to intensify enforcement, monitor progress, and ensure strict public adherence to citizen advisories.

The committee emphasized continuous surveillance and signaled further reviews based on the evolving situation and IMD/IITM forecasts.

Residents of the national capital woke up to a hazy sky on May 15 morning after sudden gusty winds and a dust surge swept through the national capital and adjoining areas of Gurugram and Noida on May 14 night. As a result, visibility plunged at many locations and a massive dip in the air quality was also witnessed.

The AQI in Delhi on May 15 morning was recorded at 236 in the poor category after remaining in the moderate range for the past few weeks, as per the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

IMD officials said dust from North Pakistan travelled through Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana to reach Delhi-NCR Wednesday night under “the influence of strong lower-level westerly winds”. They said the dust movement gradually towards the east has helped clear up the skies.