Delhi blast: NIA arrests Kashmiri man who allegedly plotted attack with suicide bomber

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a major breakthrough in the Red Fort car bomb blast case with the arrest of a Kashmiri resident who allegedly worked closely with the suicide bomber behind the attack that killed 10 people and injured 32 in the heart of Old Delhi.

Officials said the accused, Amir Rashid Ali, was arrested in Delhi following a large-scale multi-state search. Investigators believe he coordinated directly with suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi, whose identity was forensically confirmed after he died driving the explosive-laden Hyundai i20 that blew up at a busy intersection on November 10.

Ali, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu & Kashmir, had allegedly travelled to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the vehicle used in the bombing. CCTV footage shows the car making multiple stops across crowded localities in Old Delhi before the explosion.

The NIA has also seized an additional vehicle belonging to Nabi, an Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, and is examining it for further evidence. Investigators have so far examined 73 witnesses, including injured survivors.

Nabi, originally from Pulwama, was identified through an NIA forensic probe that matched remains found in the mangled car. His academic profile and position at a Haryana-based university has drawn further scrutiny into the network behind the attack.

The agency said it is pursuing multiple leads to uncover the wider conspiracy and identify all individuals involved in planning and executing the bombing.