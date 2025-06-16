Business Today
Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Hong Kong due to suspected glitch mid-air on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 16, 2025 11:51 AM IST
Mid-air scare on Air India flight from Hong Kong to Delhi; aircraft lands safely (representative image)

An Air India flight en route from Hong Kong to Delhi was forced to turn back mid-air after the pilot detected a possible technical issue, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as flight AI315, had already departed Hong Kong for its scheduled destination before the pilot took the precautionary decision to return.

The flight landed safely back in Hong Kong. Authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of the technical concern.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Published on: Jun 16, 2025 11:51 AM IST
