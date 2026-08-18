Delhi bureaucrats could get bigger, newer homes as 3 ageing govt colonies face redevelopment

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Commercial component to help recover costs

Explaining the plan, Singh said around 10% of the total area under the TOD policy should be used for commercial purposes. “So, 10% of flats at Gulabi Bagh and Kalyanwas are planned for commercial use to help recover the redevelopment costs. We also have plans to use the entire permissible FAR (Floor Area Ratio) at these two locations and build high-rise buildings. We will keep flats for officials and staff, as per the requirement, and the remaining will be sold,” he added. He also said revenue from these projects will be used to finance the new Delhi Secretariat complex at ITO.

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Bahapur project to be taken up first

On Bahapur, Singh said the existing flats are in poor condition and need immediate redevelopment. “In Bahapur, 160 Type V and Type VI flats, with bedrooms, halls and kitchens, will be constructed. The tender for this project will be floated by next week. As there is an immediate requirement here, these will be for residential purposes,” Singh said. The project is expected to cost around Rs 400 crore and will soon be placed before the Expenditure Finance Committee for approval.

Self-financing model and housing requirement

At Kalyanwas, where the government has 32 acres, around 70 lakh sq ft of space is planned, including commercial space. At Gulabi Bagh, around 2.25 crore sq ft will be developed, while Bahapur will see around 4 lakh sq ft. Singh said the projects will follow a self-financing model. “These projects will be developed on a self-financing model by selling flats and commercial space to private players. The government’s construction cost will be recovered from what we sell. There will be a certain percentage that will remain with the government,” he said.

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He added that officials posted in Delhi often struggle to find suitable government housing. “Delhi government residential complexes are not in a very good condition, due to which several officials opt for transfers. We want our staff and bureaucrats also to have good accommodation and living space,” he said. Officials said the minister has asked the General Administration Department to submit its requirement for flats to the PWD.

Flats to be sold after redevelopment

After redevelopment, flats will be advertised for sale. Singh said the Central government, CPWD and PSUs can also buy them. “Otherwise, whoever wants to buy it from the market can do so. The market price will be fixed,” he said. “For the portion that we want to give to private players in the open market, we will hold an auction and give it to whoever bids the highest,” he added.

Consultants will be appointed for Gulabi Bagh and Mayur Vihar to prepare the Detailed Project Report, budget estimate and the self-financing model. Officials said Type II, Type III and Type IV flats will be developed there over three to four years. Beyond the first three colonies, seven more sites have been identified, including Probyn Road, Timarpur, Sindhora Khurd, Sindhora Kalan and Vikas Bhawan, as the government looks to optimise land use through private participation and redevelopment.