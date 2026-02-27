Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia get relief; CBI to approach Delhi High Court

A Delhi court has cleared former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday in the Delhi excise policy case. The court rebuked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ruled that the prosecution failed to substantiate its allegations with credible evidence.

The court said that claims of a larger conspiracy and criminal intent do not stand up to judicial scrutiny, adding that the material on record pointed to administrative decision-making instead.

A Delhi court discharged AAP leader Manish Sisodia and flagged a lack of evidence against Arvind Kejriwal, criticizing the prosecution for failing to support serious allegations with concrete material. The court noted that "the attribution of a central conspiratorial role cannot be sustained without evidence" and emphasized that public confidence is damaged when prosecution claims lack substance.

Regarding Sisodia, the court found no evidence of criminal intent, concluding that the documents reflected "administrative deliberations rather than any wrongdoing." The policy formulation involved consultation at multiple levels, and the court stated, "The prosecution’s theory of an overarching conspiracy failed to find force and that the narrative suffered from internal contradictions."

Furthermore, the court raised serious questions about the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) probe, highlighting gaps in the investigation records and doubting the agency's interpretation of expert opinions. It also objected to the use of the term “South Group,” suggesting it lacked clarity and an evidentiary basis.

Meanwhile, the CBI has said that it will approach the Delhi High Court against the court order discharging Kejriwal and Sisodia. Responding to the court's verdict, Kejriwal said that "truth always prevails" and if the BJP wanted power, it should have earned people's trust instead of sending him to jail in connection with the case.

“We always used to say that truth prevails. I am very thankful to the judge who delivered justice to us. Truth has won,” Kejriwal said.

He added that the case was the "biggest political conspiracy in independent India," allegedly hatched by the BJP to oust the AAP from power in Delhi.

“The sitting Chief Minister was dragged from his house and put in jail, where he remained for six months. Our Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia ji was kept in jail for almost two years. It was a completely fake case. Mud was thrown at us. TV channels ran debates 24 hours a day. News was shown portraying Kejriwal in a negative light. I want to tell the Prime Minister, for the sake of power, do not play with the country and the Constitution in this way,” an emotional Kejriwal said.

“Don’t play games. If you want power, do good work. There are so many problems across the country. Solve them and then come to power,” he added.