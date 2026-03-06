Delhi gets new Lieutenant Governor: Who is Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former US envoy replacing VK Saxena

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Indian Ambassador to the United States, has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. His appointment comes as part of a significant reshuffle involving governors and lieutenant governors across nine states and union territories ahead of important elections.

Sandhu takes over from Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has now been named the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after the resignation of his predecessor, Kavinder Gupta.

A shift in leadership in Delhi

Sandhu’s appointment marks a notable change in Delhi’s governance, as he replaces Saxena, who had been serving as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor. Saxena’s new assignment in Ladakh follows Gupta’s resignation, creating a ripple effect in the political landscape.

Who is Taranjit Singh Sandhu?

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a 1988 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has had a distinguished career spanning over three decades. He is widely recognised for his expertise in US-India relations. Prior to this appointment, Sandhu served as India’s Ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024, overseeing key moments such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in 2023 and navigating the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and a change in US administration.

Diplomatic career highlights

Sandhu’s diplomatic journey began in Russia, where he served as a Third Secretary (Political) and later as the Second Secretary (Commercial) at the Indian Mission from 1990 to 1992. Following the breakup of the Soviet Union, he was posted in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he played a crucial role in establishing India’s embassy there.

Before his tenure in Washington, Sandhu served as India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka from January 2017 to January 2020, following an earlier posting in Colombo as the Head of the Political Wing. His vast experience has made him one of India’s most prominent diplomats.

Early education and personal life

Born on January 23, 1963, Sandhu hails from a family of educationists. He attended The Lawrence School in Sanawar and later earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from St. Stephen’s College in Delhi. He pursued a Master’s in International Relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Sandhu is married to Reenat Sandhu, a senior officer in the Indian Foreign Service, currently serving as India's Ambassador to the Netherlands. The couple has two children.