The Delhi government issued a Covid-19 advisory on Friday, directing hospitals in the national capital to guarantee the availability of beds, oxygen, medications, and vaccines. Health institutions in Delhi have been instructed to send all positive samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital.

"The hospitals must ensure preparedness in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, other drugs and vaccine. All equipment such as ventilators, Bi-PAP, oxygen concentrators and PSA must be in functional condition," the government stated.

It stated that daily reporting of all parameters must also be conducted on the Delhi State Health Data Management Portal.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, told IANS: “As of yesterday, a total of 23 COVID cases have been reported in Delhi… The Delhi government is currently verifying whether these patients of Delhi or have come from outside the city. In terms of preparedness, we have already coordinated with all medical superintendents, doctors, and their teams. The Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with any situation, and there is no need for the public to panic…”

According to news reports, recent increases in Covid-19 cases are being closely observed by health authorities in various Indian states, amid a resurgence in parts of Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore.

On Friday, Haryana confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, described as mild. The affected individuals are currently under home observation with medical supervision. Health Minister Arti Singh Rao reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm and emphasized that the state government is actively monitoring the situation.

In the current wave of COVID-19, Mumbai has become a central hub, with 95 cases reported in May, accounting for a considerable portion of Maharashtra's total of 132 cases since January. At present, 16 patients are hospitalised in Mumbai, leading officials to transfer some from KEM Hospital to Seven Hills Hospital to prevent further spread. Meanwhile, Pune, which reported only one case in May, has taken preventative action by setting aside 50 beds at Naidu Hospital.