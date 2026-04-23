Delhi heatwave alert: IMD issues warning across 10 states, mercury to reach 41-43°C over the weekend

Delhi heatwave alert: The heat is no longer creeping up, it's here. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alerts across multiple states, warning of rising temperatures, hot and humid nights, and no meaningful relief in sight for days.

Heatwave alerts

Heatwave conditions are very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh till April 26. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand are also expected to experience similar conditions. Hot and humid weather is forecast for isolated pockets of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe. Warm nights are expected in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Goa.

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Delhi bakes

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 2.7 degrees above the seasonal average. The IMD has forecast a heatwave for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 42 degrees Celsius. Over the next three days, maximums could rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius, with temperatures likely to remain above normal to appreciably above normal through the five-day forecast window.

For Thursday, Delhi is expected to see clear skies alongside hot and humid conditions, with the maximum temperature ranging between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius and the minimum hovering between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave is officially declared when the maximum temperature departure is between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees Celsius from normal, or when the actual temperature breaches the 45-degree Celsius mark.

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Adding to the discomfort, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 9 am on Thursday, with an AQI reading of 191, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The CPCB classifies an AQI between 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', and anything above 401 as 'severe'.

Schools adjust, students stay in

The Directorate of Education (NCT of Delhi) has issued guidelines for all government-aided and private unaided recognised schools to limit heat exposure. Outdoor assemblies are to be curtailed or moved indoors, with minimal duration. Schools must limit students' exposure to direct sunlight during peak heat hours, ensure safe and cool drinking water at multiple points on campus, and require students to carry adequate water.

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Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha have also announced changes in school timings to reduce students' exposure to extreme heat during the peak summer period.

Temperatures rising across regions

The IMD has forecast a gradual rise of 3-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures across northwest India till April 26. Central India is likely to see a rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius, with stable conditions thereafter. Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to record a 2-3 degree Celsius increase, with Gujarat's rise concentrated between April 24 and 27. Northeastern states may see temperatures climb by 2-4 degrees Celsius before conditions stabilise.