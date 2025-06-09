Delhi heatwave: IMD issues yellow alert for 4 days of extreme heatwave, temperatures to cross 45°C

After a brief reprieve, Delhi is once again in the grip of searing heat. The maximum temperature climbed to 42.1°C at Safdarjung on June 8 — marking the first time in 17 days it crossed 40°C. With the mercury poised to hit 45°C and a yellow alert issued for June 9 and June 10, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave conditions returning in full force.

The IMD forecasts a potential break in the sweltering pattern by June 13 and 14, when temperatures in Delhi may dip to 38-40°C and 37-39°C, respectively. Relief could also be on the horizon for Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, where light to moderate rainfall is expected during the same period.

Until then, the heatwave is expected to persist across most northwestern states, including the Delhi-NCR region — excluding only the valleys of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “The condition is likely to continue till June 12,” said senior IMD scientist Krishna Mishra.

According to the IMD’s bulletin, “These temperatures are expected to rise by 3°C in the next three days and reach 44°C. Due to this, hot and humid days are likely to continue till June 12.” Dust-laden winds from the northwest will dominate, with speeds increasing from 16 kmph in the morning to 25 kmph by evening.

Elsewhere, similar alerts are in place for Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Madhya Pradesh — where high temperatures are forecast to linger until June 11. Rajasthan is bracing for even more extreme heat on Monday.

In contrast, Uttarakhand may see isolated heavy rainfall from June 12 to 14, providing some respite for the hilly state. For the broader northwest, the IMD predicts conditions will ease slightly toward the end of the week.