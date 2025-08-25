Delhi High Court sets aside CIC order, says no need to disclose PM Modi’s degree

The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside a directive from the Central Information Commission (CIC) that ordered the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bachelor’s degree details. The court's decision comes after a long-standing legal battle initiated by an RTI application that sought the educational records of all students, including Modi, who passed the Bachelor of Arts exam in 1978.

Justice Sachin Datta delivered the verdict in favour of Delhi University (DU), which had challenged the CIC order on the grounds of fiduciary duty. The university argued that it holds student information in a fiduciary capacity, meaning it is not obliged to disclose such details without a prevailing public interest. The university maintained that the Right to Information (RTI) Act should not be used to satisfy 'mere curiosity'.

The case originated from an RTI application filed by Neeraj Sharma, which led to the CIC's 2016 order allowing public inspection of DU's 1978 exam records. This prompted DU to seek legal recourse, resulting in a stay on the CIC's order in January 2017.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing DU, argued that the CIC directive warranted annulment. Mehta argued that the CIC’s order should be quashed as the “right to privacy” outweighs the “right to know”.

The university said it had no objection to presenting the records to the court itself but could not disclose them for “scrutiny by strangers”. In his submission, Mehta stated, "University has no objection in showing the record to the court. There is a degree from 1978, Bachelor of Arts."

Despite the university's stance, Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde defended the CIC's order on behalf of the RTI applicant. Hegde argued that the RTI Act supports the disclosure of educational details in the larger public interest, especially for high-profile figures such as the Prime Minister. He also noted that such information is typically publicised by universities.

The high court ultimately accepted Delhi University's appeal, overturning the CIC's directive. The court's decision signifies an important precedent in determining the limits of the RTI Act concerning the balance between public interest and privacy.