Delhi is India’s biggest consumption market, but smaller cities spend more per household: Report

Delhi-NCR dominates on consumption scale

Delhi’s lead is largely a function of its scale. The National Capital Region has around 7.5 million households, and their combined annual household spending makes it the country’s biggest consumption market at Rs 11.2 lakh crore.

Delhi has the scale.

Mumbai has the capital.

Bengaluru has the cash flow.



But India’s highest per-household spenders aren’t living in any of them. 💡



One nation. Many economies inside. 🇮🇳 🏙



The PRICE–Tata 100-city report, The Many Urban Indias, reveals how fragmented the… pic.twitter.com/6FwvcQ0SHM — Sanjay Srivastava (@Sanjay_Sriv) September 3, 2026

The figure is particularly significant when compared with other major urban centres. Mumbai’s consumption market is estimated at Rs 6.4 lakh crore, while Bengaluru’s stands at Rs 5.5 lakh crore. Together, the two markets account for around Rs 11.9 lakh crore, only marginally higher than Delhi-NCR.

Advertisement

Consumption market across major cities

City/Region Total consumption market Delhi-NCR ₹11.2 lakh crore Mumbai ₹6.4 lakh crore Bengaluru ₹5.5 lakh crore Pune ₹2.5 lakh crore

MUST READ: '2 hours for 17 kms’: Bengaluru founder shares image of empty desks, blames traffic snarls

Smaller cities lead on household spending

However, the picture changes considerably when consumption is assessed at the household level.

Chandigarh records the highest average annual household consumption at Rs 19.2 lakh, followed by Thiruvananthapuram at Rs 17.6 lakh and Vadodara at Rs 17.5 lakh. Tiruppur and Surat also feature among the cities with high household consumption, at Rs 16.8 lakh and Rs 15.5 lakh, respectively.

Among the larger metros, Bengaluru leads with average annual household consumption of Rs 15.1 lakh, followed by Delhi at Rs 14.9 lakh. Mumbai households spend an average Rs 13.7 lakh a year, while Hyderabad and Chennai record Rs 13.4 lakh and Rs 12.6 lakh, respectively. Kolkata is at the bottom among the six major cities, with average household consumption of Rs 10.1 lakh.

Advertisement

Average annual household consumption

City Average household consumption Chandigarh ₹19.2 lakh Thiruvananthapuram ₹17.6 lakh Vadodara ₹17.5 lakh Tiruppur ₹16.8 lakh Surat ₹15.5 lakh Bengaluru ₹15.1 lakh Delhi ₹14.9 lakh Mumbai ₹13.7 lakh Hyderabad ₹13.4 lakh Chennai ₹12.6 lakh Kolkata ₹10.1 lakh

MUST READ: Mumbai breaks into the world's Top 15 data centre markets: Can it enter the Top 10?

Market size depends on more than spending power

The divergence between aggregate and per-household consumption underlines the importance of market scale. A city can have a substantially larger consumption economy simply because it has more households, even if individual households spend less than those in smaller cities.

The report also points to significant differences in what households spend on. Across the Big Six cities, non-food expenditure accounts for 70.1% of total consumption, compared with 29.9% for food.

Six big consumption basket

Category Share of consumption Non-food 70.1% Food 29.9% Housing & household utilities 23.3% Transportation 22.2% Education 7.0% Fashion 5.7% Healthcare 5.2% Entertainment 2.6% Beauty & personal care 1.2%

Housing and transport take up major share

Housing and household utilities account for 23.3% of consumption, while regular transportation makes up another 22.2%. Education accounts for 7%, fashion for 5.7%, healthcare for 5.2%, entertainment for 2.6% and beauty and personal care for 1.2%.

Delhi’s sheer scale is particularly evident in transportation spending. The city’s transportation consumption is estimated at Rs 2.9 lakh crore, higher than Pune’s entire consumption market of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Advertisement

The findings suggest that India’s consumption story cannot be understood through metropolitan markets alone. While Delhi-NCR dominates in terms of aggregate market size, smaller cities are demonstrating substantial purchasing power at the household level, creating a more fragmented and diverse urban consumption landscape.

ALSO READ: Delhi To Patna In 4.5 Hours: After Mumbai-Ahmedabad, India's Next Bullet Train Could Run Delhi-Lucknow-Varanasi-Patna