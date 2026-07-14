Delhi Laxmi Yojana: Who can get ₹2,500 every month? Govt unveils final eligibility rules

The Delhi government has finalised the eligibility criteria for its financial assistance programme for women, clearing the way for the launch of the Delhi Laxmi Yojana on Raksha Bandhan. Under the scheme, eligible women from economically weaker households will receive ₹2,500 per month as direct financial assistance. The scheme was earlier known as the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, according to a report by The Indian Express.

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The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, where the government approved the final guidelines and announced the scheme's new name.

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Eligibility criteria

According to the approved criteria, the beneficiary must be a woman between 21 and 60 years of age, have been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years, and belong to a family with an annual income of ₹2.5 lakh or less. The government has also stipulated that only one woman per family will be eligible to receive the benefit, with preference given to the eldest eligible woman in the household. Additionally, neither the applicant nor any member of her family should have a criminal record.

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Women-led development

Announcing the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the scheme reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women-led development.

"The Prime Minister has consistently viewed women-led development as the most effective driver of the country's progress. Taking this vision forward, the Delhi government is going to provide women a strong foundation for financial empowerment, self-reliance and a life of dignity through the Lakshmi Yojana," Gupta said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

She added that empowering women financially has a wider social impact.

"When a woman in a household becomes financially secure, it accelerates the progress of the family, society and the nation alike," she said.

Election promise

The ₹2,500 monthly assistance was one of the BJP's key promises during the Delhi Assembly election campaign. The Delhi Cabinet had approved the scheme earlier this year and allocated ₹5,100 crore for its implementation. A committee headed by the Chief Minister was tasked with framing the operational guidelines before their rollout.

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Transparent implementation

Gupta has directed officials to ensure that the scheme is implemented in a transparent, simple and time-bound manner, with strict verification of applications so that the financial assistance reaches only genuine beneficiaries. With the eligibility norms now in place, the government is expected to begin the registration process ahead of the scheme's official launch on Raksha Bandhan.