Delhi may see light rain, thunder till May 25; monsoon onset over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu in 2-3 days: IMD

Delhi that witnessed massive dust storms, strong rains, and even hailstorm in parts of the city on Wednesday evening, is expected to have partly cloudy skies, thundery development and even rains till May 25th. The maximum temperature on those days is expected to reach 40 degree Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy skies and thunder on May 22, light rain with thunderstorm and lightning on May 23 and 24, and thunder with dust winds on May 25.

On May 21, which was a scorching day, Delhi witnessed a sudden change in the weather, which wreaked havoc across the city. Electricity poles as well as trees fell, resulting in power outage and property damage in multiple parts of the city. Traffic snarls were reported in Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad, and Delhi-Gurugram roads. As per reports, three people lost their lives during the dust storm on Wednesday.

MONSOON

Meanwhile, conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala in the next 2-3 days. It could further advance to parts of South Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin area, some parts of Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, some more parts South & Central Bay of Bengal, North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states during the same period.

RAINFALL PREDICTION

Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada from May 22-28 period, while Gujarat is expected to witness widespread rainfall in May 22-25 period.

Widespread light or moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds are likely over Northeast India during the next seven days. Assam and Meghalaya are expected to witness heavy rainfall from May 22 to 27, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during May 22-25, and Arunachal Pradesh during May 23-26 periods.

West Bengal, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Bihar are expected to witness rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning during the May 22-26 period, while Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh are also expected to witness rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning along with Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Rajasthan during May 22-28.

HEATWAVE PREDICTION

The IMD has forecast heatwave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan from May 22 to 24, in isolated pockets of Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and north Madhya Pradesh on May 22 and 23. East Rajasthan is expected to experience heatwave conditions from May 22 to 24, while West Rajasthan may see similar conditions on May 25 and 26.

Warm night conditions are also expected in a few pockets of south Haryana and Punjab on May 22 and 23. West Rajasthan may experience warm nights during May 22 to 24.