Delhi monsoon update: Showers inch closer towards national capital as Uttarakhand, Bihar, parts of J&K see early rain

The southwest monsoon has officially reached the doorstep of Delhi, pushing ahead of schedule and blanketing large parts of north and central India. According to the latest update, the rain-bearing system has now completely covered Uttarakhand and Bihar, as well as many parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and even sections of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The rapid advance follows days of stagnation earlier this month. After stalling for nearly 18 days between May 29 and June 16, the monsoon regained momentum on the back of two low-pressure systems that developed over West Bengal and Gujarat on June 17.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is now expected to reach Delhi and parts of Haryana and Punjab fully by June 22, well ahead of the normal onset date of June 30.

“Rainfall is likely over large parts of northwest India, including Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, between June 20 and June 25,” IMD’s extended-range-model guidance stated.

The monsoon made its earliest onset over the Indian mainland in more than a decade, arriving in Kerala on May 24, a day earlier than the 2009 record. It quickly surged across Mumbai, central Maharashtra, and the entire northeast by May 29.

Advertisement

But the momentum slowed soon after, leading to a prolonged dry spell and heatwave conditions across northwest and central India, with temperatures spiking from June 8 to June 16 due to the absence of rainfall.

Despite the initial lull, IMD forecasts remain optimistic. India is expected to receive 106% of the long-period average (LPA) rainfall this monsoon season, above the 87 cm average that defines a "normal" monsoon. Rainfall between 96% and 104% is considered normal.

However, some regions may receive below-normal rainfall, including Ladakh, parts of Himachal Pradesh, the northeast, and sections of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. Isolated areas in Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu may also experience shortfalls.

The monsoon plays a crucial role in India's agriculture sector, which sustains nearly 42% of the population and contributes 18.2% to the GDP. It is also essential for replenishing reservoirs used for drinking water, irrigation, and hydropower generation.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)