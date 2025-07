Strong tremors rattled Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday morning, as a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Haryana’s Jhajjar at 9:04 am, lasting several seconds.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake’s epicentre was in Jhajjar, around 60 kilometres from Delhi.

Tremors were felt across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, and further details are awaited.

More details are awaited.