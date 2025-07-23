Delhi-NCR heavy rain: IMD issues red alert for parts of capital amid flood concerns

A fresh round of rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, following heavy overnight showers that left several areas waterlogged and disrupted traffic across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for northeast and southeast Delhi, warning of continued rain through the week.

Flight operations stable, but roads hit

Despite heavy rainfall near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, there were no reported disruptions to flight operations. However, traffic jams were reported in multiple locations including South Delhi, ITO, and the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, as commuters faced waterlogged streets and road closures.

Rain forecast across northern states

According to the IMD advisory, moderate to heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds up to 40 km/h is expected across Delhi and its adjoining NCR regions. The forecast also includes parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, where light to moderate showers are likely throughout the day.

Waterlogging and Yamuna warning

The IMD has warned of localised flooding in low-lying areas, possible closure of underpasses, and minor damage to kutcha houses due to the persistent rain. Before Wednesday’s downpour, Delhi had already recorded 136.3 mm rainfall this month, against a July average of 209.7 mm.

Adding to concerns, the water discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage crossed 50,000 cusecs, the highest this monsoon, raising fears of a spike in Yamuna water levels in the national capital.