Delhi-NCR pollution: 50% work from home for offices, construction curbs to kick in from November 5

The CAQM has directed authorities to restrict dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities across the NCR, subject to specified exemptions. It has also ordered state government and private offices in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar to operate with up to 50% of their staff attending physically. The remaining employees will work from home. Industrial establishments and essential services where such an arrangement is not feasible have been exempted.

The Commission said high pollution levels in the NCR, particularly episodic increases during adverse meteorological conditions, were a matter of serious concern. Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, empowers it to take measures and issue directions considered necessary or expedient to protect and improve air quality in the region.

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Essential and critical projects exempted from restrictions

The measures are preventive and limited to a specified period and geographical area. They have been formulated considering the region's seasonal vulnerability to air pollution. Exemptions for essential public infrastructure, national security and other critical services are intended to ensure that essential and unavoidable activities are not disrupted.

Under the order, the restriction on dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction will not cover projects related to the Railways, Metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security and defence-related activities, and projects of national importance.

The restriction will, however, apply to linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission projects, pipelines and telecommunications work.

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CAQM cites recurring November pollution spikes

The Commission issued a revised schedule of the Graded Response Action Plan on September 29, 2026. GRAP provides a graded framework of preventive, restrictive and other measures for implementation at different air-quality levels to prevent further deterioration, particularly during periods of adverse meteorological conditions.

An examination of daily Air Quality Index data for November from 2018 to 2025 showed a recurring pattern of elevated pollution in Delhi-NCR, particularly during early to mid-November. AQI levels reached the ‘Severe’ and ‘Severe+’ categories on certain days. The Commission said local emission sources, seasonal agricultural residue and biomass burning, and emissions linked to other episodic events added to the pollution load during this period.

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Adverse meteorological conditions, including low wind speeds, a shallow atmospheric boundary layer and reduced vertical mixing, also restricted the dispersal of pollutants. According to the Commission, this recurring pattern highlighted the need for timely preventive intervention to reduce emissions before and during peak pollution episodes.

The CAQM said anticipatory intervention was necessary because of the recurring seasonal deterioration in Delhi-NCR's air quality and the need for timely implementation of pollution-control measures. The objective was to reduce emissions at source and minimise the accumulation of pollutants.

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Delhi-NCR authorities directed to enforce CAQM order

The directions are to be implemented by all departments and agencies concerned of the NCR state governments and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The order was addressed to the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

Copies were also sent to the officials in charge of the environment departments in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan; the member secretaries of the Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana pollution control boards; and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The CAQM chairperson, the Union environment secretary and all members of the Commission were also sent copies.