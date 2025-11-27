Delhi-NCR pollution: Supreme Court to hear matter on Monday, CJI says 'every resident facing this issue'

The Supreme Court has agreed to urgently hear the growing air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR, with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant acknowledging the severity of the situation. The court is expected to take up the case on Monday and may continue monitoring the issue on a regular basis.

The matter was mentioned before the court by the amicus curiae — the court-appointed lawyer — who sought an early hearing, citing the worsening air quality across the region. Responding to the request, a bench led by CJI Surya Kant noted that air pollution is “definitely an issue that every resident in Delhi NCR is facing.”

Emphasising the need for a comprehensive approach, the CJI said the court would evaluate all possible causes contributing to toxic air levels rather than narrowing down the problem to a single factor.

“We will take up the matter. Problems we have identified. Solutions is what we need. We will have to identify all the reasons. There is no one reason for the problem. People may be thinking there may be only one reason, but there are various factors. Only domain experts and scientists can find out solutions to deal with each reason (for causes of increasing air pollution). We hope and expect that the government may have come up with something. We’ll take up the matter on a regular basis. List on Monday,” the CJI was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Thursday morning, Delhi was covered with a thick shroud of toxic smog as air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category. The national capital logged an AQI of 349 at 7 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

After three days of improved air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday lifted all Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"Actions under Stage-I & II shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented as per the modified GRAP dated 21.11.2025 (copy enclosed), monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the "Severe/ Severe Category". All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-1 & II of the modified GRAP," the CAQM said.