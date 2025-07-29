Delhi NCR rain update: IMD issues red alert, intense rain spell to continue till August 3

A sharp spell of monsoon rain drenched the national capital Tuesday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert across Delhi and eastern parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Intense to very intense spells of rain” were forecast, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and surface winds reaching up to 40 kmph.

The alert triggered widespread disruptions across key areas, including ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, RK Puram, and Vijay Chowk. Waterlogging was reported at multiple points, Panchkuian Road, Moti Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, and Pul Prahladpur, slowing morning rush hour traffic to a crawl.

An orange alert was in place till 9:30 am Tuesday before the red alert took effect. A yellow alert remains for areas where light to moderate rainfall is expected.

The IMD cautioned that waterlogging, reduced visibility, and traffic congestion could persist through the day. Citizens were advised to follow traffic updates and avoid unnecessary travel.

Impact expected and action suggested due to ongoing intense to very intense rainfall spell over #Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas:

Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses.

Occasional reduction in visibility… — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 29, 2025

Monsoon trends and forecast

As of July 28, cumulative rainfall across India stood at 440.1 mm, 8% above the long-period average. While most meteorological regions have recorded normal to above-normal rainfall, the east and northeast continue to lag with a deficit of 23% for the season and 28% for July.

Delhi is expected to see more spells of rain through August 3. In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am Tuesday, the capital recorded 8 mm of rainfall, according to the regional Met Centre.