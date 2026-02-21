Delhi on high alert after Intel warns of LeT threat to Red Fort, Chandni Chowk area: Report

Delhi's security agencies have intensified vigilance following a recent intelligence alert that warns of a credible terror threat to key religious locations, including the Red Fort and surrounding areas, news agency ANI reported. According to intelligence sources, Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is reportedly orchestrating plans to target these sites, as part of a wider strategy aimed at avenging the 6 February blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan. The alert specifically highlights that a temple in Chandni Chowk may be a primary target, with officials working to enhance protective measures at religious landmarks across the capital.

Intelligence sources reported, "According to intelligence sources, key religious places, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, remain on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)." The intelligence further reveals that the group is "allegedly seeking to avenge a February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, and may be planning a major strike in India."

The inputs specify that the plot involves the use of an improvised explosive device (IED), with particular focus on a temple near Chandni Chowk. Sources stated, "Inputs suggest that the group may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack and that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a potential target." These developments have contributed to a raised threat perception across major religious venues.

Authorities have acknowledged reports that terrorists may be targeting a temple in Chandni Chowk. Intelligence sources noted, "sources stating that terrorists may target a temple in the Chandni Chowk area." The alert has prompted local law enforcement to ramp up patrols and increase surveillance in sensitive zones, especially those attracting large gatherings.

Intelligence officials emphasised the continuing threat to other prominent temples and religious locations throughout India. "Sources further stated that prominent temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba, indicating that prominent religious places remain on the group's radar." This has led to increased precautionary steps at other high-profile places of worship nationally.

A spokesperson for the agencies monitoring the situation stated, "Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6th mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Major temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba," Intelligence sources said. This warning comes in the aftermath of the deadly car explosion near the Red Fort in November 2025, which resulted in significant casualties and continues to inform current security strategies.