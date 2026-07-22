Delhi Police asks personnel to wear uniform, ditch plain clothes for Jantar Mantar duty

Students’ protest: After it was flagged that several policemen who were in civilian clothes were lathi-charging protesters, the Delhi Police has now asked all its personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar to report in their uniform. Some police personnel were present at the site of the protest in uniforms but did not have their name tags.

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According to a report in The Indian Express, Delhi Police Headquarters sent out messages to all units asking them to ensure that police personnel reach Jantar Mantar only in police uniform. An internal report prepared by the New Delhi district police is also learnt to have stated that the police used “mild force” to bring the situation under control.

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It said clashes between the police and protesting students broke out in four locations: Sansad Marg, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Jantar Mantar, and the Connaught Place Outer Circle-Janpath stretch.

A police source told the daily that three layers of barricades had been put up to stop the march, the first at Tolstoy Marg, the second on Sansad Marg, and the third near Transport Bhawan. The source told the daily that protesters broke the barricade at Tolstoy Marg to move toward the Sansad Marg barricade, which was also breached. The police reportedly used force only after the crowd moved towards Transport Bhawan, since it was a high-security zone.

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Social media platforms have been inundated with videos from the students protest, where police personnel can be seen lathi-charging protesters. The security forces have come under immense criticism for the use of force in what was planned to be a peaceful protest. Some videos also captured supposed policemen in plain clothes beating up protesters.

The students have asked for accountability and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leaks, which have led to the deaths of a score of aspirants, as well as reforms in the education system. Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and went on an indefinite hunger strike. He was taken to Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order, and was later moved to Medanta Hospital.

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