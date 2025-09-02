Delhi Police issues traffic advisory amid heavy rains. Details on routes to avoid here

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid the Old Iron Bridge and the surrounding areas. Public transport is recommended to reduce congestion, with the bridge closure effective from 4 pm Tuesday until further notice.

Traffic diversions are in place for key routes. The Delhi Traffic Police warned commuters of likely diversions via Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg, and Geeta Colony. Commuters are urged to stay alert and report suspicious activities to the authorities.

"Traffic from ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Old Delhi railway station, and the Red Fort side is diverted via Hanuman Setu to Outer Ring Road to a loop from Raja Ram Kohli marg to Geeta Colony road," the advisory mentioned. Authorities remain vigilant, prioritising the safety of citizens and properties as the Yamuna continues to rise.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a flood advisory for Delhi as the Yamuna River has surpassed the danger mark at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB). Officials expect the water level to reach 206.50 metres, prompting high alert across the city.

"As the water level of ORB (Delhi Old Railway Bridge) may cross the danger level and is likely to exceed 206.50 m, a CWC advisory may be expected soon. So, all the Sector Officers are hereby advised to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points, such as people residing within the river embankments, shall be warned and shifted to safer places," the order stated.

Authorities are conducting continuous monitoring in flood-prone areas. "The police and the staff of 1&FC Department would undertake patrolling along the right and left marginal embankments and keep vigil round the clock on the vulnerable points, regulators/pumps, etc. as required," according to the advisory.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has visited the affected areas to assess the situation. "Today, I inspected the relief camp near Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge. I met with the affected families, listened to their problems, and assured them that the Delhi government is with them at every step. The safety and convenience of citizens is our topmost priority," she stated.

Gupta also highlighted coordination efforts with neighbouring states. "I have spoken with the adjoining states - J-K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana. We will extend all possible help to them, whatever is required. Together, we will face this crisis..." she said.