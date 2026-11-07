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Delhi pollution: AQI hits 364 day before Diwali, GRAP-3 restrictions in place in Delhi-NCR

Delhi pollution: AQI hits 364 day before Diwali, GRAP-3 restrictions in place in Delhi-NCR

Delhi pollution latest: The national capital's overall air quality remained 'very poor', with air quality index at 364 as of 8 am on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 7, 2026 8:58 AM IST
Delhi pollution: AQI hits 364 day before Diwali, GRAP-3 restrictions in place in Delhi-NCRThe CAQM imposed stage III restrictions of GRAP in Delhi-NCR to prevent further deterioration in air quality ahead of Diwali.

Delhi pollution update: A day before Diwali, Delhiites continue to grapple with worsening air pollution levels triggered by stubble-burning and festive season-related traffic. The national capital's overall air quality remained 'very poor', with air quality index at 364 as of 8 am on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

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Around 22 monitoring stations recorded AQI levels above 400, with IIT Delhi recording the highest reading of 443 as of 8 am. Another 29 stations logged readings above 300 while eight stations recorded AQI above 200.

MUST READ | 'AQI already touching 400': CJI-led bench flags rising pollution levels, says this on Delhi-NCR traffic

Areas in national capital that logged the worst air quality

  1. IIT Delhi - 443 (severe)
  2. Punjabi Bagh - 433 (severe)
  3. Vivek Vihar - 424 (severe)
  4. Jahangirpuri - 420 (severe)
  5. Rohini - 418 (severe)
  6. R K Puram - 413 (severe)
  7. Sirifort - 410 (severe)
  8. Bawana - 410 (severe)
  9. Dwarka Sector 8 - 409 (severe)
  10. North Campus, DU - 407 (severe)
  11. Alipur - 402 (severe)
  12. Mandir Marg - 397 (very poor)
  13. JNU - 390 (very poor)
  14. Aya Nagar - 382 (very poor)
  15. Commonwealth Sports Complex - 373 (very poor)
  16. IGI Airport (T3) - 339 (very poor)

Source: CPCB official website (figures updated as of 8 am, November 7)

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GRAP-3 invoked in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday imposed stage III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR to prevent further deterioration in air quality ahead of Diwali. The restrictions under GRAP III will apply across Delhi and NCR, alongside measures already in force under Stages I and II.

Under GRAP Stage III, non-essential construction and demolition activities will be prohibited, including earthwork, piling, trenching and other dust-generating operations. Certain construction activities entailing ready-mix concrete plants will also face restrictions.

ALSO READ | CAQM invokes GRAP stage III in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates ahead of Diwali

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BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers will face restrictions in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Restrictions will also apply to certain diesel goods, with those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services exempted.

Under the stage III framework, state governments are required to conduct online classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid, wherever online classes are feasible. Authorities in Delhi and NCR may decide whether government and private offices should operate with 50% of staff attending in person and the remaining 50% working from home.

The first stage, GRAP-I, kicks in when the AQI is between 201 and 300; the second stage, GRAP-II, is invoked when the AQI is between 301 and 400; GRAP-III kicks in between 401 and 500; and GRAP-IV is invoked when the AQI is more than 450.

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    Published on: Nov 7, 2026 8:58 AM IST
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