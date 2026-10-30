Delhi railway reservation counters to close early on Diwali

The 15 PRS centres that will remain closed during the evening shift on November 8 are Sarojini Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Shakur Basti, Delhi Shahdara, Ghaziabad, Karkardooma, Okhla, Noida, Tughlakabad, Sabzi Mandi, Adarsh Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Rohini, AIIMS and the International Tourist Bureau at IRCA Building.

However, these reservation offices will continue to function as usual during the morning shift, Northern Railway said in its release.

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Passengers planning to visit these centres should account for the revised timings and complete their reservation-related work during the morning hours to avoid inconvenience. Those requiring services in the evening may need to explore alternative booking options.

Six railway reservation offices to remain closed for the entire day

Apart from the evening closures, six reservation centres in Delhi will remain shut throughout November 8. These include:

- Parliament House

- Press Club of India

- Railway Board

- Supreme Court

- High Court

- Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Passengers who depend on these counters for ticket bookings, cancellations or other reservation-related services will have to make alternative arrangements for the day.

Northern Railway issues advisory for passengers

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, chief public relations officer of Northern Railway, advised passengers planning to visit reservation centres on November 8 to check the revised operating hours and closures before setting out, according to a TOI report.

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The changes apply to the listed physical reservation counters. Passengers can consider using online railway ticket booking facilities through the IRCTC website or mobile application for reservations during the affected hours.

With several counters operating on restricted schedules or remaining shut, passengers are advised to plan their visits in advance, particularly those who need assistance with reservations at physical railway offices.

