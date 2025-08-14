Delhi rains: IMD issues red alert after heavy downpour ahead of Independence Day; waterlogging in many areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has prompted Delhi residents to "be prepared" for adverse weather conditions throughout the day after heavy rains lashed the capital city on Thursday. The weather department issued an ‘red’ alert for Delhi, predicting further moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Delhi experienced significant rainfall in the past 24 hours, leading to widespread waterlogging. Safdarjung recorded 13.1 mm of rainfall, Aya Nagar logged 57.4 mm, and other areas like Palam and Lodhi Road also saw substantial precipitation. This has resulted in traffic disruptions across key roads in the capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police have cautioned commuters about severe traffic impacts, particularly on Old GT Road. "Due to the recent rains causing waterlogging at GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, traffic on Old GT Road is likely to be severely affected. To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid taking Old GT Road and are requested to plan accordingly or take alternate routes," the police stated.

The rains have also led to a drop in temperature, with the minimum recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below the normal range for this time of year. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Visuals from various parts of the National Capital Region, including Subroto Park, Dwarka Sector-20, and parts of Ghaziabad and Noida, show vehicles navigating through flooded streets. The situation has exacerbated traffic issues during the morning rush hour.

Despite the rainfall, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 110, placing it in the 'moderate' category according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Commuters across the city have been advised to plan their routes carefully and consider alternative paths to avoid congestion.