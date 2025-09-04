Delhi rains: Yamuna swells to 207.48 metre; 10,000 residents affected, relief camps set up

The Yamuna River in Delhi reached a critical water level of 207.48 metres as of Thursday morning, posing flood risks to the city. This marks the fifth instance since 1963 that the river has crossed the 207-metre mark.

According to the city's revenue department, more than 10,000 residents in low-lying areas have been affected, with around 8,018 individuals moved to temporary tents and 2,030 placed in permanent shelters. The authorities have closed all 13 regulator drains to prevent backflow from the river, noting, "All the regulator drains have been closed in the city to avoid any backflow of water from the river, as they have outfall into the Yamuna. The water level in the river itself is high and reaching a critical point."

In 2023, Delhi experienced a severe flood when the Yamuna reached a record high of 208.66 metres. Efforts are underway to manage the current situation, with the government coordinating relief measures, including setting up 38 relief camps with 522 tents. "The regulator drains are operated like an exit for the rainwater collecting in the city for outfall into the river. Now that these exits have been closed, it is taking longer for us to remove excess rainwater from the hotspots," officials stated.

The floodwaters have reached significant locations, including the Delhi Secretariat and the historic Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground, forcing closures and disrupting operations. Residents in areas such as Majnu-ka-Tila and Madanpur Khadar have been severely impacted.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and fire department are actively involved in rescue operations, providing aid to affected residents. Preventive measures implemented include stuffing sandbags in the bell mouths of stormwater drains to prevent river water from entering the roads.

"As a temporary measure, the bell mouths are being stuffed with sandbags so that water from the river does not enter the roads through the drains, like it did two years back, but if the level rises, there will be a problem. We have also pressed into action 32 boats, 89 mobile pumps and 18 permanent water pumping stations," said a Public Works Department official.

The government has reinforced the need for vigilance while ensuring that efforts are in place to mitigate the impact on the city's infrastructure and its residents.