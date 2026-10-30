Delhi records coldest October night in four years as overnight rain dips temperatures

Rain continued into Friday morning, with Safdarjung recording 49.3 mm between 11.30 pm on Thursday and 2.30 am on Friday, followed by another 5.4 mm in the next three hours. Palam received 21 mm during the first period, while Pusa and Narayana recorded 20 mm each.

MUST READ | Heavy rain lashes Delhi: Commuters face tough time with waterlogged roads, IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for all 11 districts of Delhi until 9 am on Friday, warning of further rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The showers caused waterlogging in several areas, including roads around Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and Jamia Millia Islamia, with commuters advised to expect delays.

The change in weather was part of a wider spell of rain and falling temperatures across northern India as cyclonic storm Arnab weakened after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast.

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Delhi-NCR is expected to see clearer weather over the weekend. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for October 31, while mainly clear conditions are likely on November 1 and 2. Daytime temperatures could rise as the skies clear, though mornings and evenings may remain cooler.

DON'T MISS | IMD issues widespread rainfall alerts as Cyclone Arnab weakens. Will it rain more in Delhi?

The rain also brought some relief from pollution. Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 133 in the moderate category at 4 am on Friday, down from readings above 200 that had kept the capital’s air quality in the poor category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain warnings remain in place for several eastern, central and southern states. The IMD forecast isolated extremely heavy rain over north Bihar on October 30, with parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha also likely to receive extremely heavy showers. Widespread heavy to very heavy rain was expected in Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

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Rainfall is also expected to increase across southern India in early November, with coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam likely to receive isolated very heavy rain on November 2 and 3.