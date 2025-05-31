Delhi records wettest May with 188.9 mm rain; IMD issues red alerts for northeast states

Delhi recorded its wettest May ever, with an unprecedented 188.9 mm of rain, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Notably, the capital experienced no heatwave days during May, a stark contrast to last year's six heatwave days in the same month. The city was frequently affected by thunderstorms and heavy winds, contributing to the significant rainfall.

The IMD has issued red alerts for severe weather conditions in five northeastern states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Meghalaya. These regions have been experiencing heavy rains since Thursday, which continued through Friday afternoon. The precipitation is attributed to a depression over Bangladesh, which is moving gradually towards the northeast.

According to the IMD, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas within these states, accompanied by squally winds reaching speeds between 40 and 60 km/h. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has called on residents to remain vigilant for potential landslides and to take necessary safety precautions.

Manipur, in particular, is forecasted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall until June 1, with gusty winds and thunderstorms. Wind speeds are predicted to range from 30 to 40 km/h, and isolated areas might experience rainfall between 7 cm and 11 cm.

Looking ahead, the IMD predicts that light to moderate rainfall will continue across northeastern India over the next seven days. In sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected between May 30 and June 1.

These weather developments have underscored the need for continued alertness and readiness in affected regions, as the unusual weather patterns have significant implications for both the capital and the northeastern states.