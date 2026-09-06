Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse: 1 dead, 2 critical; several still feared trapped. What do we know so far

The collapse was reported around 1.30 pm in the congested neighbourhood near Nanakpura Gurdwara, close to Delhi University's South Campus. A PCR call was received at the South Campus police station at 1.34 pm, police said.

"The exact number of persons trapped/injured is not known at present. Some people have been rescued so far. Further details will be shared as and when confirmed," police said in a statement.

The building, identified by officials as 'Hostel Daze', is believed to have housed around 15 rooms, with two to three students staying in each room. Witnesses at the scene estimated that more than 20 people could be trapped under the debris, though this figure has not been officially confirmed.

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AIIMS sources said four patients were received at the hospital. Two remain critical, one was brought dead, while a rescuer who was taken to the hospital has since been discharged.

The NDRF team has reached the spot, while local police, the fire brigade, CAT Ambulance and other emergency services are involved in the rescue operation. Police and paramilitary personnel have also been deployed to keep the area clear and ensure ambulances can move through the narrow lanes.

Owner identified, police form teams to trace him

The building's owner has been identified and police teams have been formed to trace him, officials said.

Locals said construction work was underway in the basement when the building came down. They also claimed that the structure was nearly 20 years old.

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Students from Delhi colleges among those staying there

Rajen Chhetri, a local who works with the Delhi Police, said the building had around 15 rooms, with two to three students sharing each room.

"Most of the students staying here are from Keralam, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and study mainly at Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College. They were paying around Rs 12,000 per bed," Chhetri said.

"I have been living here for the last 20 years. Some construction work was going on in the basement, where water had started accumulating. The foundation was also extremely weak," he said, adding that around 13 people had been rescued.

Residents and eyewitnesses joined the rescue effort soon after the collapse, using their hands and whatever tools were available to clear the debris.

One eyewitness said the incident could have been worse had it happened on a working day, as many students from nearby areas had gone home for the weekend.

"The hostel was always full. So many people could still be trapped under the debris. The lanes are very congested, so it was difficult for rescue vehicles to arrive at the scene faster," a local said.

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Locals raise concerns over PG buildings, maintenance

Priyanka, who has lived in the area for the past 20-22 years, said the neighbourhood has seen a steady rise in buildings being converted into paying guest accommodation.

"Buildings here are being constructed up to five-six floors. Many houses have been converted into boys' PGs, with the owners shifting elsewhere. They simply name the properties as PGs, take the rent online and leave the area without even checking back."

"The PG that collapsed is over 20 years old, and in all these years, I have not seen any maintenance work being carried out. The whole of Satya Niketan is full of PGs. Hardly 30 per cent of the house owners actually live here," she said.

"Even the gutters and sewers here are open. There were many students trapped inside the building. Since it was raining, most of them were in their rooms, while some had gone home as it was the weekend," Priyanka said.

Delhi has witnessed incessant rains since Friday, adding to concerns around the condition of the densely built-up neighbourhood.

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MLA reaches spot as rescue operation continues

BJP MLA Anil Sharma also reached the spot and said people were still trapped inside the building.

"We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped," he said.

Police have appealed to locals and onlookers to stay away from the collapse site, saying the presence of bystanders was making rescue operations more difficult. Rescue and relief efforts are continuing.

(With inputs from PTI)