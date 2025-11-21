Delhi student suicide: Rekha Gupta govt forms panel on mental health in schools

The Delhi government has announced the formation of a high-level committee to examine mental health programmes in schools after a student's suicide, aiming to address growing concerns around student wellbeing. Education Minister Ashish Sood shared that the panel will provide a detailed report and that authorities will correspond with all schools to ensure compliance with CBSE mental health standards, offering support where necessary.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This action comes as parents continue to protest and police investigations proceed, with the case drawing attention to the adequacy of existing mental health resources in Delhi's educational institutions.

Minister Sood emphasised the administration's focus on prevention, stating, "We are concerned that our next generation remains mentally healthy and does not fall into depression."

The student's suicide note specifically named several school officials, intensifying public scrutiny and prompting calls for accountability within school systems.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are systematically recording statements from those involved in the incident, including staff and students. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage to corroborate events described by the student, with investigations expected to clarify the circumstances leading to the suicide.

Advertisement

The government will communicate with all schools, directing them to implement CBSE guidelines for mental health support, and has offered assistance to institutions in need of additional resources.

The development comes after family and friends of the student staged a protest outside the school on Friday. They accused some teachers of mentally harassing him and demanded strict action from the authorities.

The protestors said the school must be held accountable, while urging the government to strengthen mental health safeguards for students. Chandrashil Dawan, the student's uncle, said the high-level committee must respond decisively and ensure regular, meaningful engagement with teachers across schools.

"Students, especially those in crucial years like Class 10, must be handled with patience and sensitivity. They are vulnerable at this stage, and the behaviour of adults around them can make a significant difference. Clear guidelines are needed so no other child faces such neglect," he told PTI.

Advertisement

A parent said that the counsellor who was allegedly aware of the deceased student's mental struggles did not inform the family. The parent said, "They knew he was not doing well, yet they dismissed it. This neglect pushed him to such a step."

Another parent noted that students often go through challenging phases, and incidents like this must be prevented, as children of this age are especially vulnerable.

According to police, a Class 10 student jumped from the platform at Rajendra Place Metro Station around 2:34 pm on Tuesday. He was rushed to BLK Super Speciality Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

A senior officer said the boy left a suicide note accusing a few teachers of causing his mental distress and calling for strict action against them. He also stated in the note that he wished for his organs to be donated.