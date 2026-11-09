Delhi to get new river tourism attraction as Yamuna cruise to launch on Tuesday

The initiative is being developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government.

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Yamuna Cruise To Promote River Tourism In Delhi

The recreational cruise service marks a step towards utilising the potential of the Yamuna for tourism and recreational navigation. The river has been designated as National Waterway-110 under the National Waterways Act, 2016.

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The project aims to encourage greater public engagement with the river while expanding Delhi's tourism offerings. It is also expected to highlight the potential of inland waterways as part of the capital's broader urban mobility and tourism infrastructure.

The IWAI has spearheaded the initiative as part of its efforts to promote inland water transport and develop waterways for sustainable and recreational purposes.

Electric-Powered Cruise Vessels To Support Sustainable Mobility

A key feature of the initiative is the use of electric-powered cruise vessels. According to the official statement, the vessels will demonstrate how inland waterways can contribute to cleaner and more sustainable mobility while creating new leisure opportunities in the National Capital Region.

The project is expected to provide residents and tourists with a different way to experience the Yamuna and explore the riverfront.

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Before the launch, trial runs of the cruise vessel were successfully conducted last month in the presence of senior officials from the IWAI and the Delhi government.

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Multiple Agencies Collaborate On Yamuna Cruise Project

The recreational cruise service involves coordination between several central and Delhi government agencies to develop river-based tourism infrastructure.

The IWAI is leading the project, while the DDA, DTTDC, DJB and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department are collaborating on its development.

The launch is expected to mark a new chapter in Delhi's efforts to expand recreational tourism options and explore the potential of its waterways.