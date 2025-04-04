Delhi to hit 42°C, IMD issues intense heatwave alert for northwest India for next 6 days 

A searing spell of heat is set to grip northwest India over the next six days, with the mercury in Delhi poised to hit 42°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The alert, issued on April 4, warns of soaring temperatures across states including south Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh. This spike marks the beginning of a longer, harsher summer season — one that meteorologists say could bring an alarming rise in both temperature and frequency of heatwave days.

Related Articles

In Delhi, daytime temperatures are forecast to reach around 42°C by April 6 or 7. The IMD projects that maximum temperatures across many parts of central and northwest India will climb by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Earlier this week, the department noted that India is likely to witness above-normal temperatures from April to June, particularly in the central and eastern regions and the northwestern plains. While India typically sees four to seven heatwave days during these months, several states may now face more prolonged and intense conditions.

Regions expected to bear the brunt include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In states like eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, the number of heatwave days could reach 10 to 11.

Last year, India endured 536 heatwave days—the highest in 14 years. The year 2024 also set records as the warmest ever, both in India and globally. The country recorded its first heatwave of this year on April 5, though some regions saw extreme heat as early as February 27–28.

Though heatwaves are typical for India during April and May, scientists are raising alarms about their increasing severity. A 2022 study warned that the risk of heatwaves could rise tenfold this century, with over 70 percent of India’s land area at risk of severe heat.

Twelve of the warmest years in India have occurred since 2006, with 2016 holding the record as the hottest.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, reeling under high heat and humidity, was put on alert for thunderstorms late Friday afternoon. At 4:30 pm, the IMD issued an alert : "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours." Residents were advised to take precautions while outdoors. Some parts of the city had seen light showers earlier this week.