Delhi to Kanpur in just 1 hour 45 minutes! PM Modi approves Northern bullet train corridor

Vaishnaw, speaking in Varanasi before flagging off new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services between Varanasi and New Delhi, said the corridor would significantly reduce travel times while creating economic opportunities for young people, middle-income families and small businesses.

"The prime minister has approved the north corridor of the bullet train, which will change the lives of many. The vision for the bullet train shared by the prime minister will greatly benefit the youth, the middle-income group, and artisans in small-scale industries. People will remember Prime Minister Modi for the next 100 years for this initiative," Vaishnaw said.

WATCH: First glimpse of how India's first indigenous bullet train is being built

Delhi to Agra in 59 minutes, Lucknow in 2 hours 12 minutes

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The Railway Minister outlined the projected travel times for several major routes along the proposed high-speed rail network.

Delhi–Agra: 59 minutes

Delhi–Kanpur: 1 hour 45 minutes

Delhi–Lucknow: 2 hours 12 minutes

Lucknow–Varanasi: 1 hour 21 minutes

Delhi–Varanasi: 3 hours 35 minutes

The proposed corridor would extend from Delhi through major cities in northern and eastern India before reaching Guwahati, bringing the Northeast into the planned high-speed rail network.

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Vaishnaw stressed that the project would be developed using Indian manufacturing capabilities, including the production and construction of major infrastructure components. "The construction is progressing rapidly. It will be fully 'Make in India', built by the youth and welders of India," the minister said.

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He emphasised that construction work, from pillars to girders, would be undertaken in India, supporting domestic industry and employment.

The minister said the project was expected to benefit not only passengers but also young workers, artisans and small-scale industries involved in developing railway infrastructure.

On Sunday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the rail minister had cleared the bullet train till Guwahati. In a post, he said: "Guwahati–Delhi in under 8 hours? Yes! The extension of the Northern bullet train corridor to Guwahati is a pivotal moment for East India."

"The corridor was initially meant to end at Siliguri. After my written request and meeting with Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji in July, he saw merit in our proposal and approved its extension into the North East."

Guwahati–Delhi in under 8 hours? Yes! The extension of the Northern bullet train corridor to Guwahati is a pivotal moment for East India. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji. The corridor was initially meant to end at Siliguri. After my written request and meeting with Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji in July, he saw merit in our proposal and approved its extension into the North East. This is what a government that listens and delivers looks like. As Assam prepares for a new wave of high-tech industries, fast, affordable flight like connectivity to Delhi and two state capitals will open up enormous opportunities for businesses and livelihoods. A bullet train to Assam once seemed so far-fetched that it never even became a public demand. Today, what we scarcely dared to dream is becoming reality. Isiliye, Modi kahin nahi jayega! Have a great day! Advertisement November 1, 2026

Varanasi gets 10 new MEMU services

Apart from the bullet train announcement, Vaishnaw said 10 Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services were being launched to improve connectivity within Varanasi and surrounding areas.

The services will connect important locations, including Banaras City, Banaras Cantt, Banaras Station and Rajatalab.

"As you are all aware, when cities expand, there arises a need for new modes of transport to facilitate travel from one end to the other. That is why the prime minister took the initiative to introduce new MEMU services in Banaras," the minister said.

"These services are commencing today. Covering locations such as Banaras City, Banaras Cantt, Banaras Station and Rajatalab, these MEMU services will operate throughout the day across the city. This will prove to be a significant convenience for the youth of Banaras, as well as for small-scale traders, travellers arriving from distant places, and the many pilgrims and devotees visiting the city," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)