Delhi Traffic Advisory: Padyatra from Hari Nagar to Tilak Nagar may disrupt traffic on Sunday

READ THIS: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Ramlila ground rally on November 1
Commuters travelling through West Delhi have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and consider alternative routes to avoid delays. The police have specifically suggested using Sewa Marg–Pankha Road or Mayapuri Road, wherever applicable, to navigate around the affected stretch.
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Roads, timings and diversions
The proposed padyatra is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 1, from Hari Nagar DTC Depot to Tilak Nagar Metro Station. The six-hour traffic regulation window, from 9 am to 3 pm, could affect daily commuters, local residents and people travelling through the Jail Road corridor.
The extent of the restrictions will depend on traffic conditions and the movement of participants. Motorists are therefore advised to remain alert for on-ground instructions and follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed along the route.
Guidelines for commuters
Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists to avoid affected roads during the specified hours and use public transport, preferably the Delhi Metro, wherever possible. Travellers who need to cross the affected area have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
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The advisory also asks motorists to refrain from roadside parking and keep carriageways clear to ensure the uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles. Commuters must follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel to prevent congestion.
Residents and commuters can seek assistance and check updates through Delhi Traffic Police's official social media channels and helpline services.