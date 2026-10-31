Delhi Traffic Advisory: Padyatra from Hari Nagar to Tilak Nagar may disrupt traffic on Sunday

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Commuters travelling through West Delhi have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and consider alternative routes to avoid delays. The police have specifically suggested using Sewa Marg–Pankha Road or Mayapuri Road, wherever applicable, to navigate around the affected stretch.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Roads, timings and diversions

The proposed padyatra is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 1, from Hari Nagar DTC Depot to Tilak Nagar Metro Station. The six-hour traffic regulation window, from 9 am to 3 pm, could affect daily commuters, local residents and people travelling through the Jail Road corridor.

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🚦 TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of the proposed Padyatra from Hari Nagar DTC Depot, Jail Road, to Tilak Nagar Metro Station on Sunday, 1st November 2026, traffic movement may be affected and diversions implemented from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Both carriageways of Jail Road between Lajwanti Chowk and Tilak Nagar may be temporarily closed during the Padyatra, depending on traffic conditions. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes via Sewa Marg–Pankha Road or Mayapuri Road, as applicable, and plan their journeys in advance. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are requested to avoid affected routes, use public transport, preferably the Metro, and follow traffic instructions. * Avoid roadside parking and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. * Follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed on the ground. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 Delhi Traffic Police appreciates your cooperation in ensuring safe and smooth traffic movement. #DelhiTrafficPolice #TrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic @aajtak @ZeeNews @ndtvindia @news24tvchannel @ABPNews @AAI_Official @RedFMIndia @bigfmindia — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 31, 2026

The extent of the restrictions will depend on traffic conditions and the movement of participants. Motorists are therefore advised to remain alert for on-ground instructions and follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed along the route.

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Guidelines for commuters

Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists to avoid affected roads during the specified hours and use public transport, preferably the Delhi Metro, wherever possible. Travellers who need to cross the affected area have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

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The advisory also asks motorists to refrain from roadside parking and keep carriageways clear to ensure the uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles. Commuters must follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel to prevent congestion.

Residents and commuters can seek assistance and check updates through Delhi Traffic Police's official social media channels and helpline services.