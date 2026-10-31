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Delhi Traffic Advisory: Padyatra from Hari Nagar to Tilak Nagar may disrupt traffic on Sunday

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Padyatra from Hari Nagar to Tilak Nagar may disrupt traffic on Sunday

Commuters travelling through West Delhi have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and consider alternative routes to avoid delays

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 10:31 PM IST
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Padyatra from Hari Nagar to Tilak Nagar may disrupt traffic on SundayDelhi Traffic Police has urged motorists to avoid affected roads during the specified hours

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, November 1, warning commuters of possible traffic disruptions on Jail Road in view of a proposed padyatra from Hari Nagar DTC Depot to Tilak Nagar Metro Station. Traffic movement in the area may be affected between 9 am and 3 pm, with diversions and temporary road closures likely depending on prevailing traffic conditions.

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According to the advisory shared by Delhi Traffic Police on X, both carriageways of Jail Road, between Lajwanti Chowk and Tilak Nagar, may be temporarily closed during the padyatra. The restrictions are intended to manage vehicular movement and ensure the event proceeds safely.

READ THIS: Delhi Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Ramlila ground rally on November 1

Commuters travelling through West Delhi have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and consider alternative routes to avoid delays. The police have specifically suggested using Sewa Marg–Pankha Road or Mayapuri Road, wherever applicable, to navigate around the affected stretch.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Roads, timings and diversions

The proposed padyatra is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 1, from Hari Nagar DTC Depot to Tilak Nagar Metro Station. The six-hour traffic regulation window, from 9 am to 3 pm, could affect daily commuters, local residents and people travelling through the Jail Road corridor.

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The extent of the restrictions will depend on traffic conditions and the movement of participants. Motorists are therefore advised to remain alert for on-ground instructions and follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed along the route.

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Guidelines for commuters

Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists to avoid affected roads during the specified hours and use public transport, preferably the Delhi Metro, wherever possible. Travellers who need to cross the affected area have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

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The advisory also asks motorists to refrain from roadside parking and keep carriageways clear to ensure the uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles. Commuters must follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel to prevent congestion.

Residents and commuters can seek assistance and check updates through Delhi Traffic Police's official social media channels and helpline services.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 31, 2026 10:31 PM IST
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