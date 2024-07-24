Delhi Traffic Advisory: Routes to avoid amid waterlogging following heavy rains on Wednesday

Delhi and Noida have experienced significant waterlogging following moderate rainfall that struck the region early Wednesday morning, July 24. In response, the Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory to help residents navigate the affected areas.

Waterlogging has been reported in several locations, including Chatta Rail Chowk, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Anand Parvat, and the Zakhira underpass, disrupting traffic flow. Additionally, areas such as RK Puram and its surroundings in South Delhi were also impacted.

Traffic Routes to Avoid

Given the ongoing waterlogging, the Delhi Police have advised the commuters are advised to avoid the following routes:

- Majnu Ka Tila to ITO: Instead of using the usual routes, take the alternate path through Chandgi Ram Akhara, IP College, Shyam Nath Mukherjee Marg, and other connected roads to maximize travel efficiency.

- Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg: Expect delays due to waterlogging at Chatta Rail Chowk. Suggested diversion points include the Chatta Rail Red Light and Lothian Road. An alternate route for those traveling from NS Marg towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate is as follows: turn left from Chatta Rail Red Light to Kodia Pul, then take ODRS Pul Mithai to Mori Gate Boulevard Road and reach ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

- Nigam Bodh Ghat and Anand Parvat: Traffic diversions are currently in effect due to waterlogging.

- Zakhira Underpass: High water levels are reported on Vir Banda Bairagi Marg; commuters are urged to avoid this stretch.

Traffic Advisory



Weather Update

The rains in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning have brought a much-needed break from the heat, resulting in a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, which is notably lower than the season's normal.

The IMD's "yellow" alert will remain in effect until Thursday, signifying that rainfall is likely to continue in the capital until July 28. Residents can expect a predominantly cloudy sky along with moderate-intensity rainfall throughout the day.

IMD also predicts that Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, and nearby regions may experience moderate to intense rainfall in the coming hours due to the monsoon trough inducing scattered thunderstorms.

The weather department anticipates continued rainfall on Wednesday, with expected temperatures hovering around 34 degrees Celsius during the day and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius at night. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi was noted in the "satisfactory" category, registering a reading of 93 at 6 PM.