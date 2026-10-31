Delhi Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Ramlila ground rally on November 1

READ THIS: Delhi police grants NOC for Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, sets strict conditions

Key diversion points in Delhi

The traffic police have identified several locations where diversions may be implemented, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point and Ajmeri Gate Red Light. Other diversion points include Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.

Roads likely to witness traffic restrictions or congestion include BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, KG Marg-Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road. Traffic may also be affected on the Ranjeet Singh Flyover towards Turkman Gate, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road.

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In view of the proposed rally at Ramleela Ground on 1st November 2026, traffic movement may be regulated and diversions implemented in parts of Central Delhi from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel. Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station are requested to follow the suggested alternative routes. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are requested to avoid affected routes, use public transport, preferably the Metro, and follow traffic instructions. * Avoid roadside parking and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 Delhi Traffic Police appreciates your cooperation in ensuring safe and smooth traffic movement. #DTPUpdates @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic @aajtak @ZeeNews @ndtvindia @news24tvchannel @ABPNews @AAI_Official @RedFMIndia @bigfmindia — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 31, 2026 Delhi traffic advisory for November 1: Key roads, diversion points and affected routes

Category Locations / Details Advertisement Rally venue Ramlila Ground, Delhi Date Sunday, November 1, 2026 Traffic regulation timings 10 am to 5 pm Key diversion points Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk Roads likely to be affected BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, KG Marg-Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road Other affected stretches Ranjeet Singh Flyover towards Turkman Gate, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road DTC bus movement May be regulated on BSZ Marg, Rajghat-JLN Marg stretch, DBG Road and Minto Road Commuter advisory Avoid affected roads, use public transport, preferably the Metro, and follow traffic police instructions

Alternative routes to New Delhi Railway Station

Commuters travelling from Suggested alternative route DBG Road side Chelmsford Road → Outer Circle, Connaught Place → Minto Road → Bhavbhuti Marg East Delhi ITO → DDU Marg → Bhavbhuti Marg → Ajmeri Gate side If DDU Marg is disrupted ITO Red Light → W-Point → Sikandra Road → Connaught Place → Paharganj → Chelmsford Road Advertisement

DTC bus movement may be regulated

The movement of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be regulated on selected stretches, depending on prevailing traffic conditions. These include BSZ Marg, the entire stretch from Rajghat to JLN Marg, DBG Road and Minto Road.

Authorities have also identified specific stretches where vehicular movement will be permitted subject to traffic conditions and operational requirements. These include routes connecting Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market Roundabout, Hamdard Chowk and Turkman Gate.

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Advisory for New Delhi railway station passengers

Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid delays. Those approaching from the DBG Road side can travel via Chelmsford Road, Outer Circle at Connaught Place, Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg.

Passengers coming from East Delhi can use ITO, DDU Marg and Bhavbhuti Marg to reach the Ajmeri Gate side of the station.

If DDU Marg is disrupted, commuters can consider the alternative route via ITO Red Light, W-Point, Sikandra Road, Connaught Place, Paharganj and Chelmsford Road.