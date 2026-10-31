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Delhi Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Ramlila ground rally on November 1

Delhi Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Ramlila ground rally on November 1

According to the advisory, traffic movement on several adjoining roads and key junctions may be affected. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 7:38 PM IST
Delhi Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Ramlila ground rally on November 1Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid delays

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of a proposed rally at Ramlila Ground on Sunday, November 1, 2026, warning commuters of possible congestion and diversions across central Delhi. Traffic regulations will be implemented as required between 10 am and 5 pm to manage the expected gathering and ensure smooth movement.

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According to the advisory, traffic movement on several adjoining roads and key junctions may be affected. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

READ THIS: Delhi police grants NOC for Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, sets strict conditions

Key diversion points in Delhi

The traffic police have identified several locations where diversions may be implemented, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point and Ajmeri Gate Red Light. Other diversion points include Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.

Roads likely to witness traffic restrictions or congestion include BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, KG Marg-Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road. Traffic may also be affected on the Ranjeet Singh Flyover towards Turkman Gate, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road.

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Category

Locations / Details

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Rally venue

Ramlila Ground, Delhi

Date

Sunday, November 1, 2026

Traffic regulation timings

10 am to 5 pm

Key diversion points

Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk

Roads likely to be affected

BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, KG Marg-Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road

Other affected stretches

Ranjeet Singh Flyover towards Turkman Gate, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road

DTC bus movement

May be regulated on BSZ Marg, Rajghat-JLN Marg stretch, DBG Road and Minto Road

Commuter advisory

Avoid affected roads, use public transport, preferably the Metro, and follow traffic police instructions

Alternative routes to New Delhi Railway Station

Commuters travelling from

Suggested alternative route

DBG Road side

Chelmsford Road → Outer Circle, Connaught Place → Minto Road → Bhavbhuti Marg

East Delhi

ITO → DDU Marg → Bhavbhuti Marg → Ajmeri Gate side

If DDU Marg is disrupted

ITO Red Light → W-Point → Sikandra Road → Connaught Place → Paharganj → Chelmsford Road

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DTC bus movement may be regulated 

The movement of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be regulated on selected stretches, depending on prevailing traffic conditions. These include BSZ Marg, the entire stretch from Rajghat to JLN Marg, DBG Road and Minto Road.

Authorities have also identified specific stretches where vehicular movement will be permitted subject to traffic conditions and operational requirements. These include routes connecting Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market Roundabout, Hamdard Chowk and Turkman Gate.

ALSO READ: 'Could lose around ₹12,000 crore': After Rahul Gandhi, Delhi traders request Sonia Gandhi to postpone Nov 1 rally

Advisory for New Delhi railway station passengers

Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid delays. Those approaching from the DBG Road side can travel via Chelmsford Road, Outer Circle at Connaught Place, Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg.

Passengers coming from East Delhi can use ITO, DDU Marg and Bhavbhuti Marg to reach the Ajmeri Gate side of the station.

If DDU Marg is disrupted, commuters can consider the alternative route via ITO Red Light, W-Point, Sikandra Road, Connaught Place, Paharganj and Chelmsford Road.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 31, 2026 7:37 PM IST
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