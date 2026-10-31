Delhi Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Ramlila ground rally on November 1

READ THIS: Delhi police grants NOC for Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, sets strict conditions
Key diversion points in Delhi
The traffic police have identified several locations where diversions may be implemented, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point and Ajmeri Gate Red Light. Other diversion points include Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.
Roads likely to witness traffic restrictions or congestion include BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, KG Marg-Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road. Traffic may also be affected on the Ranjeet Singh Flyover towards Turkman Gate, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road.
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Category
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Locations / Details
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Rally venue
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Ramlila Ground, Delhi
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Date
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Sunday, November 1, 2026
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Traffic regulation timings
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10 am to 5 pm
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Key diversion points
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Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk
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Roads likely to be affected
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BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, KG Marg-Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road
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Other affected stretches
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Ranjeet Singh Flyover towards Turkman Gate, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout and Sikandra Road
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DTC bus movement
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May be regulated on BSZ Marg, Rajghat-JLN Marg stretch, DBG Road and Minto Road
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Commuter advisory
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Avoid affected roads, use public transport, preferably the Metro, and follow traffic police instructions
Alternative routes to New Delhi Railway Station
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Commuters travelling from
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Suggested alternative route
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DBG Road side
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Chelmsford Road → Outer Circle, Connaught Place → Minto Road → Bhavbhuti Marg
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East Delhi
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ITO → DDU Marg → Bhavbhuti Marg → Ajmeri Gate side
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If DDU Marg is disrupted
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ITO Red Light → W-Point → Sikandra Road → Connaught Place → Paharganj → Chelmsford Road
DTC bus movement may be regulated
The movement of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be regulated on selected stretches, depending on prevailing traffic conditions. These include BSZ Marg, the entire stretch from Rajghat to JLN Marg, DBG Road and Minto Road.
Authorities have also identified specific stretches where vehicular movement will be permitted subject to traffic conditions and operational requirements. These include routes connecting Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market Roundabout, Hamdard Chowk and Turkman Gate.
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Advisory for New Delhi railway station passengers
Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid delays. Those approaching from the DBG Road side can travel via Chelmsford Road, Outer Circle at Connaught Place, Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg.
Passengers coming from East Delhi can use ITO, DDU Marg and Bhavbhuti Marg to reach the Ajmeri Gate side of the station.
If DDU Marg is disrupted, commuters can consider the alternative route via ITO Red Light, W-Point, Sikandra Road, Connaught Place, Paharganj and Chelmsford Road.