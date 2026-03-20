Delhi weather: IMD issues yellow alert as rain, storms sweep across NCR, bringing temperature down

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain with gusty storms as dark clouds rolled over the capital on Friday morning. Light rain, thunder and flashes of lightning swept across the region, pulling temperatures down and marking a sharp shift in weather after days of heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of unsettled conditions through the day.

Advertisement

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies, with spells of very light rain likely across the national capital and adjoining areas. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are expected.

“Generally cloudy skies, with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, are likely in the morning," the IMD said.

The change follows a similar spell on Thursday, when rain and gusty winds swept across Delhi, bringing down daytime temperatures. The maximum temperature settled at 26.8°C, the lowest recorded so far this month.

The latest spell has also pushed March rainfall closer to its monthly average. The city has recorded 9.4 mm of rainfall so far, nearing the normal of 12.6 mm. The last time March saw higher rainfall was in 2023, when it reached 50.4 mm.

Advertisement

Rainfall was recorded across multiple parts of the city on Thursday. Safdarjung logged 8.2 mm, while Palam received 6.2 mm. Lodhi Road and Ridge reported 8.2 mm and 8.6 mm, respectively, and Ayanagar saw 7.2 mm. Other areas including Pitampura (5.5 mm), Pusa (11.0 mm), Mayur Vihar (3.0 mm) and Janakpuri (12.5 mm) also experienced showers.