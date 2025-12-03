Delhi weather: IMD warns of cold wave from Friday; AQI continues to be 'severe' in many areas

Delhi woke up to another wave of hazardous air on Wednesday, with the city’s Air Quality Index climbing to 337 as winter temperatures dipped further. The toxic conditions come just as the India Meteorological Department warns of an impending cold wave from Friday, forecasting a sharper chill over the next three days.

While Delhi’s overall AQI remains in the “very poor” category, several key monitoring stations have already slipped into the “severe” zone. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board shows alarming readings at multiple locations: RK Puram (420), Rohini (417), Vivek Vihar (415), Bawana (408), Wazirpur (406), Anand Vihar (405), Ashok Vihar (403) and Sonia Vihar (400).

The IGI Airport remained among the few pockets with slightly lower pollution levels, though still classified as “very poor” at 303.

CPCB defines AQI scores between 301–400 as very poor, and 401–500 as severe — a category that can trigger respiratory distress among even healthy individuals.

Delhi’s pollution levels have been rising steadily all week. The city’s 24-hour average AQI touched 372 on Tuesday, up from 304 on Monday and 279 on Sunday. Of the 39 monitoring stations in the capital, 16 recorded AQI readings above 400 in the severe range.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the overall AQI is expected to remain in the very poor bracket over the coming days, with mist or haze during the night.

Cold wave from Friday

IMD forecasts indicate that Delhi’s minimum temperatures will drop by two to three degrees over the next three days, ushering in a cold wave by Friday. Maximum temperatures are likely to stay stable for the next 24 hours before falling by around two degrees.

Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain below normal during this period, with clear skies and shallow fog in the morning.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.8°C and a minimum of 9.6°C. For Wednesday, IMD projected fog with temperatures around 24°C (maximum) and 8°C (minimum).