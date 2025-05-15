Delhi weather today: Thick layer of dust, cloudy skies blanket city; thunderstorms & rain expected through the week

Delhi residents welcomed a breezy and pleasant Thursday morning after light rain continued to sweep through parts of the city. A spell of rain and strong winds over the past week has kept the sweltering summer heat in check, offering much-needed relief from ongoing heatwaves.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the weather will remain dynamic. Cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms and lightning are expected today. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40°C, while the minimum is projected at 23°C. Surface winds are expected to blow at sustained speeds of 30–40 kmph.

According to the weekly forecast, Delhi is set to experience on-and-off thunderstorms and rainfall through the week, with a short break after today before conditions return again around May 16. Cloud cover is expected to persist, and strong gusty winds will likely reappear during storm periods. From May 14 to 17, maximum temperatures are expected to remain close to the 40°C mark.

Despite the pleasant weather, air quality in the capital has taken a hit. Delhi's AQI worsened to 236—falling in the 'poor' category—on Thursday morning, a significant jump from 118 at the same time the previous day, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI on May 14 stood at 135, still within the 'moderate' range. Meanwhile, air quality in Gurugram (121), Noida (113), Greater Noida (112), and Ghaziabad (107) remained in the ‘moderate’ category.

The CPCB categorises air quality on a scale: 0–50 is 'good', 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.