Delhi weather update: Capital city on yellow alert for rain after dust storm on Thursday, but heatwave may return soon

After a stormy Thursday, Delhi-NCR residents woke up to pleasant, chilly weather, offering much-needed relief from the intense heatwave that had gripped the region. On April 10, a sudden dust storm swept through the city, followed by a brief spell of rain that helped cool down the soaring temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning for today, April 11.

The weather is expected to remain relatively mild on Friday, with light rain or drizzle, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h, and gusts potentially hitting 50 km/h. The IMD's forecast predicts that the maximum temperature will stay around 40°C, with a relative humidity of 55%. The influence of a Western Disturbance has led to the abatement of the heatwave, according to the IMD.

Thursday evening saw dramatic skies as dust storms rolled in, signaling the arrival of the Western Disturbance. The IMD expects rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds to continue over northwest India, including Delhi, on April 10-11. "As a result, heatwave conditions will reduce significantly from April 10," the IMD confirmed.

The past week has been particularly grueling for residents, with temperatures consistently exceeding 40°C since Monday. Delhi experienced its warmest April night in three years on Wednesday, with a sultry 25.9°C, 5.9°C above the seasonal average. This broke the previous day’s record of 25.6°C. Thursday morning continued to bring discomfort, with the minimum temperature again settling at 25.9°C, leaving many unable to sleep through the night.

While the expected showers will provide temporary relief, the heatwave may return soon. Weather models predict that heatwave conditions could return to Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana from April 15 onwards. So, while residents might take a break from the heat over the next two days, sun hats and water bottles shouldn't be tucked away just yet.