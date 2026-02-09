'Delhi will become Khalistan': Nine schools get bomb threat emails, evacuations spark citywide alert

Emergency sirens, hurried evacuations and sealed school gates marked Monday morning in Delhi after a series of bomb threat emails landed in inboxes across the capital. Between 8:30 am and 9:00 am, at least nine prominent schools reported receiving threats, triggering immediate action by security agencies and renewing concerns over a growing pattern of hoax alerts disrupting classrooms.

Among the schools that received the emails were:

Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment

Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini

Cambridge School's: Srinivaspuri and New Friends Colony campuses

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar

CM Shri School in Rohini

DTEA School in INA

Bal Bharti School in Rohini

Manav Sthali School in New Rajinder Nagar.

Delhi Police was alerted, and fire teams along with bomb disposal squads were immediately deployed. Students and staff were evacuated from the premises as a precaution. Searches are currently underway, police said.

The threat email, accessed by India Today, stated: "Delhi will become Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru. There will be an explosion at 1:11 pm."

The email, signed 'Khalistan National Army', also warned of an attack on Parliament later this week. "There will be a blast in Parliament on February 13th at 1:11 pm. Punjab is Khalistan," it read.

The latest incident comes amid a surge in hoax bomb threats in major metros, placing pressure on emergency services and causing alarm among parents and school authorities.

On January 29, five schools in the national capital received similar bomb threats via email. After extensive searches, security agencies declared those alerts to be hoaxes. Schools targeted in that incident included Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Don Bosco School in Chittaranjan Park, and Carmel Convent School campuses in Anand Niketan and Dwarka.

A day earlier, on January 28, the Dwarka court complex also received a bomb threat that was later found to be false.

Delhi Police officials have said investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the repeated threats and warned that those responsible for hoaxes would face strict action.