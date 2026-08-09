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Delhi’s stolen phone racket: How snatched mobiles become high-margin assets in grey markets

Delhi’s stolen phone racket: How snatched mobiles become high-margin assets in grey markets

Stolen smartphones in Delhi are fuelling a lucrative shadow market, where devices are resold, dismantled for parts or moved across borders. A recent report shows how organised networks extract far greater profits from stolen phones than street-level snatchers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026 7:10 AM IST
Delhi’s stolen phone racket: How snatched mobiles become high-margin assets in grey marketsA major source of revenue comes from dismantling stolen devices and selling their components separately.

Stolen and snatched mobile phones in Delhi are becoming high-margin assets for an organised shadow economy, with a multi-layered network involved in resale, dismantling, trafficking and cross-border movement, the Times of India (TOI) reported.

According to the report, first-level sellers often receive around ₹1,500 for low- and mid-range phones, while high-end devices can fetch around ₹5,000, depending on the model and condition. The phones are then sold in bulk to receivers and middlemen, allowing their value to rise further down the chain.

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Phones stripped for parts

A major source of revenue comes from dismantling stolen devices and selling their components separately. The TOI report said screens can fetch around ₹1,000-₹15,000 or more, while motherboards may command around ₹1,000-₹15,000. Cameras can fetch approximately ₹500-₹5,000, while batteries are valued at around ₹700-₹6,000.

Parts are sold through grey markets or used to repair other devices. This creates an incentive to dismantle phones whose resale value may otherwise be limited because they can be blocked through official tracking systems.

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The report noted that the resale value of stolen or snatched phones depends heavily on the model and condition. A phone that originally cost around ₹25,000 may be sold for about ₹7,000 in the grey market if it remains in good condition. High-end smartphones, meanwhile, can command substantially higher prices.

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Cross-border trafficking adds another layer

The TOI report highlighted a supply chain extending beyond Delhi. Receivers allegedly pass devices in bulk to associates in countries including Nepal and Bangladesh, while foreign retailers are also used to move devices by bus or air. Some phones are reportedly sent to Nepal after being transported through Bihar.

The scale of theft remains significant. Data cited in the report showed 3.9 lakh phones stolen in 2023, declining to 3.3 lakh in 2024, 2.5 lakh in 2025 and 1.5 lakh in 2026, according to ZIPNET figures cited by TOI.

Police action has also intensified. The report said Delhi Police recovered 19,000 phones in May 2026 alone, over 45 days, with the recovery rate rising to 74% in 2026.

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CEIR helps block stolen phones

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) has become a key tool in tackling the racket. Once a stolen phone is reported, its IMEI number can be blocked, preventing the handset from operating on Indian mobile networks.

According to TOI, if a new SIM is inserted into a blocked handset, the system can generate an alert, helping police trace the device and its location.

The report also cited several past cases highlighting the organised nature of the trade. Police have recovered hundreds of devices and dismantled networks involved in refurbishing, reselling and transporting stolen phones.

Despite these measures, investigators told TOI that organised networks continue to exploit the high resale and component value of smartphones. While street-level snatchers may receive only a fraction of the final value, receivers, dealers and dismantlers can make substantially larger margins. This makes stolen smartphones an attractive source of illicit profits and keeps the underground market thriving despite efforts to block and recover stolen devices.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 9, 2026 7:10 AM IST
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