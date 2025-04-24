'Deliberate targeting of Hindus': Congress passes resolution on Pahalgam terror attack, blames Centre for 'intel lapses'

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the "deliberate targeting of Hindus by terrorists to inflate communal passions". The resolution comes two days after the terror attack in the Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed 26 lives.

"This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country," the party's resolution said.

While appealing people to keep calm in trying times, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal took aim at the Union Home Ministry and blamed the Centre for "immense security failure" and "intelligence lapses".

It also noted that Pahalgam is a heavily guarded area, which is secured by a 3-tier security arrangement, and sought an analysis into alleged intelligence failures and security lapses.

"It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory -- an area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry."

The CWC also paid tributes to the local ponywalas and tourist guides, one of whom was killed while trying to protect tourists. It said in the resolution that the attack has been rightly condemned by all political parties in J&K and its citizens.

It, however, accused the BJP of exploiting the tragedy through the use of social media to sow mistrust and polarisation.

"However, it is shocking that the BJP is exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation and division at a time when unity and solidarity are most needed," it said.

Venugopal further said that the grand old party will hold candle light vigils across India on April 25 to pay homage to the victims of the attack and protest against terrorist activites.

Furthermore, the CWC noted that since the Amarnath Yatra is set to commence shortly and lakhs of pilgrims will participate in the annual pilgrimage, their safety must be treated as national priority.

"Robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements must be put in place without delay. The safety of pilgrims, as well as the livelihoods of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, many of whom depend on tourism, must be protected with full sincerity and seriousness," the resolution adopted by the CWC said.