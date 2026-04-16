Delimitation Bill: Total seats in Lok Sabha to go up to 815, says Union Law Minister

Parliament session latest: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday that the total number of Lok Sabha seats will be increased from the current 543 to 815. Meghwal explained that the Lok Sabha seats of all states will be increased by 50 per cent.

Out of 815 seats, 272 will be reserved for women, he said. He added that neither men nor any state would suffer any loss after the implementation of women's reservation.

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Meghwal mentioned that there wll be quota for women belonging to SC and ST communities within the women quota in Lok Sabha and assembles.

He said, "The women’s reservation bill was passed in 2023, providing for implementing its provisions based on the census after 2026 and delimitation. There will be an equal, 50 per cent increase in the strength of Lok Sabha members, and this will translate to 815 seats, of which 272 will be reserved for women, which comes to one-third of the strength of the House. There will be no loss to anyone (states), and they will retain their strength."

Meghwal's remarks came after he proposed the introduction of the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Union Territories Law (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju proposed a discussion spanning more than 12 hours over the three bills, and for an even longer duration if the Speaker permitted.

He said the voting on the three bills will be at 4 pm on Friday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the discussion time can be extended to 18 hours if needed, adding that he has given proper time for debate to everyone.

Meanwhile, the INDI alliance was up in arms against the government on the Delimitation Bill. Sharing a snippet of his speech in the Lok Sabha, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on X, "Opposed the introduction of the Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation. It will make the Northern states the rulers, and the Southern states will be ruled by them."

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Opposed the introduction of the Constitution Amendment Bill on #delimitation. It will make the Northern states the rulers, and the Southern states will be ruled by them. pic.twitter.com/QOJNzOq2IX — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 16, 2026

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the Modi government's move to link delimitation with the Women's Reservation Bill.

Gogoi said that the government previously indicated that delimitation and the census would follow in 2024, but is now tying it to the quota rollout.

He said, "You are again and again creating hurdles for women's reservation. If you had listened to us in 2023, women's reservation would have been implemented in 2024. We are urging that women's reservation should not be linked with delimitation. If you do that, we will definitely support it. This bill is not for women's reservation, but it is for delimitation through the back door."

He even claimed that the Centre is not in favour of the caste census and does not want to implement it.