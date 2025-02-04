'Deport them, even without addresses': SC slams Assam for delay in deporting declared foreigners

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Assam government for indefinitely detaining persons declared as foreigners without initiating the deportation process. Expressing sharp disapproval, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan questioned the state's rationale for delaying deportations, asking pointedly, "Are you waiting for some muhurat (auspicious time)?"

The apex court criticised Assam for suppressing facts and failing to act despite detainees being officially identified as foreign nationals. "Once you declare a person a foreigner, then you have to take the next logical step. You cannot detain them till eternity. Article 21 of the Constitution is there," the bench asserted.

The Assam government’s counsel argued that deportation was stalled because the detainees' foreign addresses were unknown. However, the court dismissed this justification. "You deport them to the capital city of the country. Suppose the person is from Pakistan, you know the capital city of Pakistan? How can you keep them detained here saying their foreign address is not known? You would never know the address," the bench retorted.

The SC directed Assam to initiate deportation proceedings for 63 declared foreign nationals whose nationality has been confirmed and to submit a compliance report within two weeks. The bench also ordered the state to issue reminders to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) if nationality verification forms had been pending for over two months.

Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, appearing via video conference, faced tough questions from the bench. "Even without an address, you can deport them. You can't continue to detain them indefinitely," the justices said, highlighting the financial burden such prolonged detentions place on the state exchequer.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioner, claimed that many detainees were Rohingyas and that Bangladesh had refused to accept them as citizens. "They have become stateless. They are in detention for over 10 years. Bangladesh says they won't accept anyone who lived in India for many years," Gonsalves informed the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta acknowledged the gaps in Assam’s affidavit, apologized, and assured the court he would consult with the MEA to address the issue. "It is not a state subject. It is a central subject which is diplomatically dealt with the Centre. I will speak with the official concerned," Mehta stated.

The top court has also asked the Centre to provide details of deportations conducted so far and to outline its plan for handling cases where detainees’ nationalities remain unverified. The case will be heard again on February 25.

(With inputs from PTI)