'Desi babu's opinion destroys fairness': Shankar Sharma warns India's laws enable witch hunts

Veteran investor Shankar Sharma has taken to social media to criticise the discretionary power embedded in India's economic laws, arguing that such provisions erode fairness when applied by local officials.

"When the laws get applied by our desi babu, vested with the same vast discretion allowed by British era language, the entire structure of fairness and equity goes," Sharma wrote in a post amid recent debates over alleged corruption at Customs.

Sharma pointed out that many Indian statutes use wording such as "if in the opinion of the officer," granting broad subjective power to officials. This, he said, was inherited from British-era law and assumed neutrality when wielded by British officers. "The 'opinion' of any desi officer in any government agency is almost never going to be fair and unbiased," he asserted.

He recalled his efforts to have assessments and judgments made rule‑based and objective, but conceded such changes lacked political support. "Making rules become objective actually hurts politicians. There cannot be any scenario in India where economic laws become balanced and fair because this will reduce the power of political dispensations to orchestrate witch hunts," he argued.

I have studied most economic laws deeply and what comes through is this

- almost without exception, the language used is " if in the opinion of the officer". This kind of language is pervasive across economic acts. The origin of this language is in British times when a Britisher… https://t.co/K1lsR7RyAC — Shankar Sharma (@1shankarsharma) October 5, 2025

"Political witch hunts are commonplace: but if politicians make economic laws fair and balanced (more objective criteria based+ giving the citizen the right to sue the officers for harassment as long as credible evidence is given), they are themselves removing a major source of power. Then govt agencies raids cannot be ordered by the political masters, because no officer will take the risk of his own future career based on a political instruction because the law provides for the citizen to go after the officer," he added.

Sharma warned that, as a consequence, protections for citizens will continue to weaken. "All the safeguards provided for citizens in various laws will keep getting diluted more and more, as the State will keep getting more and more power over civilians. Bet on this," he said.

On Saturday, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg acknowledged that corruption is deeply embedded in the business environment. "What has come out is a very common sort of business practice in India. I am sorry to say, but that's a fact," Garg said, noting the proliferation of compliance demands like EPR certificates, meteorology certification, and BIS compliance as tools for discretionary control.

Tamil Nadu-based logistics firm Wintrack Inc announced it would shut down its import-export operations from October 1, citing harassment by Chennai Customs. Wintrack's founder, Prawin Ganeshan, claimed that officials retaliated after he raised bribery allegations. The Finance Ministry has ordered a fact‑based inquiry into those claims.

