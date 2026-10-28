Mumbai Man waited 10 years for ₹50 lakh flat; Now developer told to pay ₹86 lakh with 9% interest

The case involves Soundlines Eco Homes and its partners, who were responsible for developing the residential project. The buyer approached the consumer commission after repeated delays in possession and alleged deficiencies in the project.

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Consumer commission orders refund with 9% interest

The commission directed the developer and its partners to jointly and severally refund ₹45.45 lakh, along with 9% annual interest from December 31, 2016, until repayment. With interest, the total amount was reported to be approximately ₹86.37 lakh. The commission also awarded ₹75,000 as compensation for mental agony and litigation expenses.

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The commission observed that a homebuyer “cannot be expected to wait indefinitely” for possession of a property. It held that the developer’s failure to deliver the flat within the agreed period amounted to a deficiency in service.

The developer and its partners reportedly failed to appear before the commission despite receiving notices, following which the matter proceeded ex parte.

Buyer alleged repeated delays, missing amenities

The buyer booked a flat in the Sound Delight residential project at Aashte village near Panvel in August 2015 for ₹50.52 lakh. The registered agreement for sale, dated August 7, 2015, stipulated that possession would be handed over by December 31, 2016.

However, the buyer alleged that possession was repeatedly delayed. According to the complaint, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) website subsequently reflected an extended completion timeline until September 2026.

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The buyer also raised concerns about construction progress, payment demands allegedly made without the required architect’s certificate and difficulties in inspecting the construction site.

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Further, he alleged that amenities advertised in the project brochure, including a clubhouse and an amphitheatre, were either cancelled or not provided as promised.

Commission rejects claim for home loan interest

While granting relief for the delayed possession, the commission rejected the buyer’s claim for reimbursement of ₹5.23 lakh paid as interest on his housing loan. It referred to a 2025 Supreme Court ruling in Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) vs Anupam Garg, noting that repayment of the independently obtained loan remained the buyer’s responsibility.